TrueFlip (TFL) Tops One Day Volume of $9,273.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 130.9% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $9,273.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01202284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00121100 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.