TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $238.53

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.53 and traded as high as $243.00. TT Electronics shares last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 23,026 shares changing hands.

TTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.88).

The stock has a market cap of $398.56 million and a P/E ratio of 32.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

