Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 65 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tullow Oil to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 249 ($3.28) in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 116.29 ($1.53).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 62.88 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The company has a market cap of $884.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.23. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?