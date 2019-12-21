Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUWLF. HSBC cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tullow Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Investec downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

TUWLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 110,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,762. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

