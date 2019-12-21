Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 305,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,927. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

