Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE TKC opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

