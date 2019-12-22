Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading 8.4% Higher

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 8,044,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,744,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRQ. ValuEngine upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,831,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 30,011,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 16,674,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,104,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 826,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

