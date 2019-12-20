Tuscan (OTCMKTS:THCBU) Trading Down 0.1%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53, approximately 232 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuscan stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

About Tuscan (OTCMKTS:THCBU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

