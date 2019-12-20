Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $2,470,500.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $3,724,700.00.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 1.14. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 94.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 153.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

