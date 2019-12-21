Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $56,175.00 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $52,762.50.

On Thursday, November 21st, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $52,832.50.

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $70,577.50.

TWTR opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Twitter’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. Aegis cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Twitter by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

