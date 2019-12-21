U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $5.91. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 49,124 shares.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

The firm has a market cap of $415.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, Director Peter Clark Bernard purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $179,290. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 795,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 495.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 667,100 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,068,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after purchasing an additional 590,609 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 112.6% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 892,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 472,401 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 84.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 975,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 445,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend