UBS Group Lowers Heico (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $115.00

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of Heico stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. Heico has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth about $11,271,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Heico by 25.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Heico in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?