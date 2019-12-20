UBS Group Trims PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Target Price to $52.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 378,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

