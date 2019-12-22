UChain Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One UChain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. UChain has a total market capitalization of $49,785.00 and $32,933.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01201371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain. UChain’s official website is uchain.world.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.