UGAS Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $1.15 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.06794141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001393 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.