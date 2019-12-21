Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Jeffrey J. Childs Sells 3,031 Shares

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ULTA opened at $250.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $2,871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 26.0% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 40.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 43,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $270.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.57.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

