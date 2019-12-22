Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given “Buy” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a positive rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.42.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $74.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 54,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,778,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

