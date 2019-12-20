Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.95. Ultrapar Participacoes shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 2,084,800 shares changing hands.

UGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 473,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 236,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

