UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Chairman Sells $126,720.00 in Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UMH stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.63. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 560,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 18.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 113,194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 506,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?