UNI COIN (UNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $455.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 72.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNI COIN has a market cap of $50.51 million and approximately $455.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00011710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 143.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.