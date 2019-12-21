Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 587.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

