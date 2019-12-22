Unit (NYSE:UNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of UNT opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Unit has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unit will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Unit by 4,726.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unit by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in Unit by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

