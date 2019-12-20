United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of United Bancorp worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

