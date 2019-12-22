United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Trading Down 3.6%

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.69, 12,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 18,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United Development Funding IV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

