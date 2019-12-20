United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UFCS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $56.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $4,951,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Fire Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,801,000 after acquiring an additional 52,837 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

