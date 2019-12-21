United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.56.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $167.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,331. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

