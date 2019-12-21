UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Receives Buy Rating from Argus

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Argus in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $292.59 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $270.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 18,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?