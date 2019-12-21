Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,197,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 3,396,475 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $7.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 702.8% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High