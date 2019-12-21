Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Up 1.2%

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.30, 302,102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,396,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,528 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,041,000 after buying an additional 552,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 224.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 729,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 504,498 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

