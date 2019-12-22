Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Uniti Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

