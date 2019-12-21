Universa Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Universa has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $200.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.