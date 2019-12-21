Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.50.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $200.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.19.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,946,762.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,690 shares of company stock worth $6,270,061. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Universal Display by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 357.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

