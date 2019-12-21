Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark set a $175.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.23.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $200.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.19 and its 200 day moving average is $191.19. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,690 shares of company stock worth $6,270,061. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?