Universe (UNI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Universe has a total market capitalization of $88,061.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Universe has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Universe

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 95,492,578 coins and its circulating supply is 84,292,578 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.