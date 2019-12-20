UNUS SED LEO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.28 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $870.00 million and $7.28 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00012102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00561363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008548 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000493 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.