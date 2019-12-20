UOS Network Achieves Market Cap of $11,065.00 (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One UOS Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. During the last week, UOS Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. UOS Network has a market cap of $11,065.00 and $15,965.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,186.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.51 or 0.02608608 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00555653 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005966 BTC.

About UOS Network

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,549,496 tokens. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network.

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.