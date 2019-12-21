Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

