URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $236.35

Shares of URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.35 and traded as low as $190.00. URU Metals shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 1,453 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

