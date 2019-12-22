US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. US Foods posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $102,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 12,392.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after buying an additional 2,875,172 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in US Foods by 653.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after buying an additional 1,729,836 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of US Foods by 11.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,413 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com