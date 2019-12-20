US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded US Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.48.

USWS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. US Well Services has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that US Well Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com