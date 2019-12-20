USDX (USDX) Trading Up 197.9% This Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003851 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 197.9% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a market cap of $212,511.00 and $29,390.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048210 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000871 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9,563.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003805 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001333 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000144 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 764,745 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.