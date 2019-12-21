Utrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Utrust has a market cap of $6.03 million and $736,274.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.