Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $260.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $246.75 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $251.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.98.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.62, for a total value of $1,333,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $112,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,534. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $68,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 31.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

