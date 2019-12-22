Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

