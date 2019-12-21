ValuEngine Downgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Strong Sell

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $32.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

