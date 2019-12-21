ValuEngine Downgrades CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CECONOMY AG/ADR Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.