ValuEngine Downgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Sell

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

THFF opened at $46.39 on Friday. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $632.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

