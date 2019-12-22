ValuEngine Downgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 8,597,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.