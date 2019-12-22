ValuEngine Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NBHC opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.08. National Bank has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of National Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 424,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 151.7% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 60,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 32.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

