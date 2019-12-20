ValuEngine Downgrades Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $82.10 on Monday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684,076.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,508.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,809 shares of company stock worth $5,308,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 346,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after purchasing an additional 344,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,731.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 329,308 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 267,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,352,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

